iOS 18.3 Release Date: When to Expect the Next Update

Those looking to know the release of iOS 18.3 may not want to place their bets on a specific date, but I’m here to give you a good idea of when it may be. With Apple being incredibly private when it comes to virtually anything and everything it does, getting an exact date for an OS launch can be a bit tricky. While I didn’t speak to Tim Cook personally (he stopped taking my calls), there are methods for getting close to a release date. Let’s explore.

The second developer beta of iOS 18.3 is slated to launch in early January, so it’s highly likely that users can expect a public release of 18.3 soon. However, we might get another developer beta alongside a release candidate before a public release. As 9to5Mac observes, it would appear that iOS 18.3 is following a similar release pattern as iOS 17.3.

Looking at this trajectory, iOS 17.3 saw the release of its third beta on January 9, 2024. It also had a release candidate, giving the official public release a January 22 street date. Considering iOS 18.3 is about a week behind this schedule, it’s likely that iOS 18.3 will see a public release near the end of January or the beginning of February.

What’s New in iOS 18.3: Prepping for Something Big

With iOS 18 and iOS 18.2 being so massive for Apple Intelligence, you can expect big things with this release as well. It would be a good idea to keep expectations in check, however, as this version focuses more on the back end of the operating system.

There are some new additions, including the Home app supporting robot vacuums, the ability to log into the Feedback app with Touch ID or Face ID, as well as some bug fixes and performance enhancements. Additionally, Image Playground is receiving a new icon, and those using Dark Mode will see a different icon for Camera Control within the Accessibility page.

Remember you can always navigate to Settings > General > Software Update to see if an update is available. Be sure to have plenty of battery life before continuing with the installation. While there may not be a lot in terms of features with iOS 18.3, keeping your iPhone up-to-date is highly beneficial.

Folks may also look forward to iOS 18.4, which promises to make some big changes to Siri.