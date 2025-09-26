Apple Challenges False Advertising Claims Over Delayed Siri Features

Apple is fighting back against a class action lawsuit accusing it of misleading customers over its delayed Apple Intelligence features. The company filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing the claims rest on the timing of just two features and fail to show any actual harm.

The legal dispute began after Apple announced in March that its “more personalized Siri,” would not launch as planned. Consumers soon filed a lawsuit accusing Apple of false advertising. They argued they would have paid less for the iPhone 16 or avoided buying it if they had known about the feature delays.

Apple Says Delay Doesn’t Justify Sweeping Claims

Apple argued in court documents this week that the judge should dismiss the lawsuit because it focuses only on Siri Personal Context Awareness and Siri In-App Actions. The company said it postponed these two capabilities to meet its “high quality standards” and still plans to release them next year at no extra cost.

“Plaintiffs cannot and do not allege that the iPhone 16 models they purchased are defective,” Apple wrote. It emphasized that all plaintiffs continue to use their devices and will receive the delayed features through future software updates. The company also pointed out that the lawsuit fails to specify which statements or advertisements the customers relied on when buying their phones.

More Than 20 Features Already Shipped

Apple also wants credit for the features it has delivered so far. Since last fall, it says, more than 20 Apple Intelligence tools have rolled out, including Writing Tools, Smart Replies, Genmoji, and Image Playground. The company described these as “groundbreaking and transformative,” claiming they prove Apple has followed through on its promises.

It further argues that from the start, customers were told Apple Intelligence would “be delivered over time and continue to evolve.” This staged rollout, according to Apple, aligns with how the company typically introduces major software features.

Broader Benefits

Apple’s lawyers added that by purchasing iPhone 16, customers still benefited from significant upgrades like improved cameras, faster chips, better displays, and dozens of new hardware and software features. The company reiterated that the lawsuit’s focus on two delayed features overlooks these broader advancements.

CEO Tim Cook echoed this sentiment in July, saying Apple was “making good progress” and expected the more personalized Siri capabilities to arrive next year. The upcoming features are designed to understand personal context, provide on-screen awareness, and enable deeper in-app actions. For example, Siri could answer questions about a family member’s flight or plans based on details from Mail and Messages.

The Future

With its motion to dismiss, Apple is asking the court to end the lawsuit before discovery or trial. If the judge agrees, the case will be thrown out entirely. If not, Apple will face a more drawn-out legal battle over how it markets unfinished or delayed software features.

For now, the company appears confident its phased rollout approach and existing feature set will stand up in court and that customers will eventually receive everything they were promised.