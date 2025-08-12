Apple Cinemas Vows to Fight Apple Inc. Trademark Lawsuit

Apple Cinemas says it will defend its name against a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Apple Inc., arguing that its brand is distinct and lawful. The theater chain stressed it has no connection to the tech giant and that its name reflects its geographic origins, not an attempt to mislead customers.

Theater Chain Rejects Claims of Confusion

In a public statement, Apple Cinemas said, “We will defend our brand, our history, and our continued right to operate as Apple Cinemas.” The company operates 14 theaters in several states, including California, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and New York. It began using the Apple Cinemas name in 2013, originally tied to a planned but never completed location at the Apple Valley Mall in Rhode Island.

The company said it has “never intended to suggest, or used to imply, any affiliation” with Apple Inc., calling consumer confusion claims unfounded. Its branding, the company added, is “clearly differentiated” from Apple’s.

Apple’s Legal Position

Apple Inc. filed the lawsuit on August 8, alleging that Apple Cinemas “knowingly and intentionally” uses the Apple name to benefit from brand confusion. The complaint says some people believed Apple owned the theaters and accuses the cinema chain of expanding into areas near Apple’s headquarters and retail stores. Apple has produced and distributed films and television shows through Apple TV+ since 2019.

According to the lawsuit, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected Apple Cinemas’ attempts in 2024 to trademark both “Apple Cinemas” and “Apple Cinemas Experience” because of potential conflicts with Apple’s existing trademarks. The filing also states that Apple’s “repeated efforts to resolve the matter amicably” were unsuccessful. The company is seeking monetary damages and an injunction to stop Apple Cinemas from using the name.