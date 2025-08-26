Apple Confirms September 9 iPhone Event ‘Awe Dropping’

Apple has confirmed that it will hold its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, September 9 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The company has invited select members of the media to attend in person, with the keynote scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. This year’s tagline, “Awe dropping,” appears alongside an infrared view of the Apple logo on the official event page.

Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025

What to Expect at the Event

The headline product will be the iPhone 17 lineup. Apple plans to introduce four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air will replace the outgoing Plus model and stand out as Apple’s thinnest and lightest iPhone yet, with a 6.6-inch display, the new C1 modem, and a single-lens rear camera.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will feature a redesigned bar-shaped rear camera module that stretches across the back panel. Apple is also expected to use a new aluminum frame for added durability. Both Pro models, along with the Air, will ship with A19 or A19 Pro chips.

Apple will give the standard iPhone 17 mostly internal improvements over last year’s iPhone 16. The company will retire the iPhone Plus, repeating the short life cycle of the iPhone mini. After the event, Apple will also discontinue the iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple also plans to confirm release dates for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and other upcoming software updates.