Apple Cuts iPhone 16 Storage Options, Leaves Only 128GB Model

Apple has quietly reshaped the iPhone 16 lineup after unveiling the iPhone 17 series this week. The standard iPhone 16 is now sold only in a single 128GB version priced at $699. Both the 256GB and 512GB storage tiers have been discontinued, narrowing buyer options.

The iPhone 16 Plus retains slightly more flexibility, remaining available in 128GB and 256GB configurations. However, the 512GB model has also been removed, leaving customers who want larger storage capacities to look at the newer iPhone 17 range or Apple’s Pro models.

Why Apple Trimmed the Lineup?

The move aligns with Apple’s strategy to push buyers toward its latest devices. With every iPhone 17 model starting at 256GB, keeping mid-tier iPhone 16 configurations on sale would have blurred product positioning. The change also simplifies Apple’s manufacturing and inventory management, while nudging storage-hungry customers to spend more on newer hardware.

Apple confirmed the adjustment on its official store, which now lists only the 128GB iPhone 16 and the 128GB and 256GB iPhone 16 Plus for sale at reduced prices. The discontinued models may remain available through e-commerce platforms and resellers until existing stock runs out.

Apple has followed a similar playbook in recent years, though with less restriction. For example, when the iPhone 16 launched last year, the iPhone 15 continued to be sold in multiple storage options. This year, Apple appears more aggressive about steering customers to the iPhone 17, the slimmer iPhone Air, and the latest Pro models.

Specifications Remain the Same

The storage shakeup does not affect the devices themselves. The iPhone 16 still carries a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the Plus offers a 6.7-inch panel. Both phones deliver up to 2000 nits peak brightness, feature Ceramic Shield protection, and include the Dynamic Island interface.

They run on the A18 chipset with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. Both models are compatible with Apple Intelligence features and come with IP68 dust and water resistance. Each phone also introduces a Camera Control button for added photography options.

On the camera front, the devices share a dual-lens system with a 48MP Fusion main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, supporting Spatial Video recording. Battery performance remains strong, with Apple rating the iPhone 16 for up to 22 hours of video playback and the iPhone 16 Plus for up to 27 hours.