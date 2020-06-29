Apple Announces Design Awards Winners for 2020

The winners of this year’s Apple Design Awards were announced on Monday. Developers of both apps and games received the accolade.
2020 Apple Design Awards Winners
The winners of the Apple Design Awards in the Apps category were:
- Darkroom – A high-end photo and video editor. developed by Bergen Co.
- Looom – Animation playground from iorama.studio.
- Shapr3D – A powerful CAD app for iPad by Shapr3D Zartkoruen Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag.
- StaffPad – Made by StaffPad Ltd, this app for composers and converts handwritten musical notations in digital sheet music.
In the Games category, the winners were:
- Sayonara Wild Hearts – A pop album art thriller from developer Simogo and publisher Annapurna Interactive.
- Sky: Children of the Light – Fly around the heavens and rescue celestial beings in this offering from thatgamecompany.
- Song of Bloom – A nonlinear tale in which players complete puzzles, created by indie developer Philipp Stollenmayer.
- Where Cards Fall – An adventure game made by The Game Band that requires players to build houses of cards in order to bring early memories to life.
All the Apps and Games utilize a variety of Apple technology, from camera APIs to custom Metal engines. Ron Okamoto, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, commented:
Every year, app and game developers demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship and we’re honoring the best of the best. Receiving an Apple Design Award is a special and laudable accomplishment. Past honorees have made some of the most noteworthy apps and games of all time. Through their vision, determination, and exacting standards, the winning developers inspire not only their peers in the Apple developer community, but all of us at Apple, too.