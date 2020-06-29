Apple Announces Design Awards Winners for 2020

The winners of this year’s Apple Design Awards were announced on Monday. Developers of both apps and games received the accolade.

2020 Apple Design Awards Winners

The winners of the Apple Design Awards in the Apps category were:

Darkroom – A high-end photo and video editor. developed by Bergen Co.

Looom – Animation playground from iorama.studio.

Shapr3D – A powerful CAD app for iPad by Shapr3D Zartkoruen Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag.

StaffPad – Made by StaffPad Ltd, this app for composers and converts handwritten musical notations in digital sheet music.

In the Games category, the winners were:

Sayonara Wild Hearts – A pop album art thriller from developer Simogo and publisher Annapurna Interactive.

Sky: Children of the Light – Fly around the heavens and rescue celestial beings in this offering from thatgamecompany.

Song of Bloom – A nonlinear tale in which players complete puzzles, created by indie developer Philipp Stollenmayer.

Where Cards Fall – An adventure game made by The Game Band that requires players to build houses of cards in order to bring early memories to life.

