Apple drops the “+” and rebrands its streaming service as Apple TV

Apple has dropped the plus from its streamer’s name, adopting the simpler Apple TV. You first saw the change tucked inside Apple’s press release for F1 The Movie. The company confirmed the rebrand while revealing the film’s global streaming date in December. Apple framed it as a fresh identity, not a shift in service fundamentals.

What Apple said

In one line, Apple states, “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity.” You can find that sentence at the end of the F1 announcement that confirmed the streaming date. Apple also writes the film will make its “global streaming debut on Apple TV” this December. The same paragraph adds the movie remains “available for purchase” on other storefronts, which clarifies distribution without changing how you watch.

You should expect the new identity to appear first across marketing pages and press materials. The service, the app, and the hardware have long shared overlapping Apple TV names. This rename simplifies the headline, though everyday clarity will still depend on context and placement.

If you use the Apple TV app today, you open the same place on your devices. You will simply see the service identified as Apple TV once Apple updates those assets. For now, the headline stands clean and direct, exactly as Apple wrote it.