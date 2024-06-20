Apple Education Store Down in U.S. and Canada, Ahead of ‘Back to School’ Promo

It seems Apple’s annual Back to School promotion for university students and faculty members in the US and Canada is starting soon, as Apple’s online education store has gone down. This typically happens when Apple is about to launch new products or kick off a promotional campaign. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that Apple’s Back to School event is coming very soon.

While details of this year’s Back to School promo are kept under wraps, nothing official has been announced. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple will offer a $150 gift card deal this year with Macs, plus a 20% discount on AppleCare+. Gift cards will also come with iPad purchases, although the exact amount isn’t confirmed yet.

For comparison, Apple last year gave U.S. students up to $150 back when they bought a Mac and up to $100 for an iPad. So, it’s highly probable that we might see the options coming this year. As expected, Apple might use this campaign to boost the sales of the newly launched M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro.

Reportedly, Apple started promoting the Back to School promo earlier this month on social media, including ads on Instagram. It was shortly followed by a revamped Education Store putting all the eligible Apple products for student discounts across categories in one place.

Those looking to bag Apple products during the upcoming Back to School promotion should keep in mind that eligibility is limited to enrolled university students and faculty members. Alongside Macs and iPads, discounted prices on accessories such as the Apple Studio Display, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard are also up for grabs through the Education Store.

Once the site goes live, you can check out this year’s “Back to School” offering by following this link.