Apple Employee Sam Sung says viral fame forced him to change his name

Sam Struan built an ordinary life in Glasgow, working as a consultant and résumé writer, and keeping a low profile. His ordinary life has a remarkable backstory that started with an Apple business card and a viral Reddit post. The card carried his birth name, Sam Sung, which turned a private identity into a public punchline almost overnight. That moment set off a chain of events that reshaped his career and even his name.

Business Insider reports that Struan first felt the heat in 2012 after moving from Glasgow to Vancouver for an Apple retail job. Someone posted a photo of his Apple business card on Reddit, and the image spread fast across the internet. He had never heard of Reddit at the time, and he mistook the first alert for a scam text, which shows how unprepared he was for sudden virality. The Apple Store called repeatedly, the foot traffic swelled, and the phones rang with people asking whether a person named Sam Sung really worked there.

On his first shift back, a reporter walked in and asked for him directly, which changed everything. Apple pulled him off the shop floor and revoked access to his business cards, citing the disruption caused by the sudden attention.

He blended into phone interactions because his Scottish accent did not match what some callers expected from a person with his name, which gave him small cover during a chaotic stretch. He remembered the fear clearly and said, “I was so scared, and I just wanted to keep my head down and stay employed.”

The Viral Moment That Would Not Define His Worth

The commotion faded after a few months, but the experience did not leave easily. He left Apple in 2013 to start a career in recruitment, and he found a constructive way to close the loop on the spectacle. In 2014 he auctioned an Apple business card and parts of his uniform for charity, raising more than two thousand five hundred dollars for Children’s Wish. He turned an uncomfortable joke into a small act of good, which reads like redemption in miniature.

Even so, the name followed him, along with the limitations that come with it in a digital world. Sam grew tired of living as a meme, which made a new professional identity feel necessary. He chose the surname Struan after a favorite village on the Isle of Skye, which tied his next chapter to a place he loved rather than a joke he never asked to carry.

Choosing A New Name

He does not regret the change, but he now wishes he had allowed himself more air during the peak of it. He said, “I wish I could tell my younger self to see it as a funny thing,” which is a gentle correction to the fear that once held him. Sam also spoke honestly about the benefits of an anglicized last name in hiring, noting how “having a certain name means better career opportunities,” which lands with the weight of experience rather than theory.

A decade later, old friends still call him by his birth name, and new contacts know him as Struan, which is a workable compromise between past and present. He has no interest in fame and prefers not to be recognized. Sam closes the story with a lesson about calm, saying he wishes he had “chilled out a bit” and enjoyed a surreal moment that never needed to define him.