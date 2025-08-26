Apple Expands Retail Presence in India With New Stores in Pune and Bengaluru

Apple is set to open another retail store in India, with Apple Koregaon Park in Pune scheduled to launch on Thursday, September 4, at 1 p.m. local time. This marks Apple’s fourth store in the country, following Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru.

The Pune location will debut just two days after Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, which opens on Tuesday, September 2, at the Phoenix Mall of Asia. The back-to-back launches underline Apple’s push to strengthen its retail footprint in India, one of its fastest-growing markets.

Apple Hebbal and Koregaon Park Openings

Apple has confirmed that Apple Hebbal will be the first store in Bengaluru. The company shared a special iPhone, iPad, and Mac wallpaper featuring a peacock-feathered Apple logo, along with an Apple Music playlist highlighting Bengaluru culture. The same logo design also appears at Apple Koregaon Park, signaling a coordinated rollout of India-specific branding.

In its announcement for Pune, Apple said, “Namaskar, Pune. The first Apple Store in the city opens its doors soon. We can’t wait to see your vibrant ideas come to life at Apple Koregaon Park.” KOPA Mall will host the new store, which includes features seen in other Apple locations, such as a Pickup station for online orders and accessibility-focused layouts.

Apple Hebbal, meanwhile, will join the existing Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi. Its facade remains under wraps, but Apple has previewed similar architectural themes in recent store launches.

India’s Expanding Role

India has become central to Apple’s plans both as a sales market and a manufacturing hub. CEO Tim Cook said Apple assembled most iPhones sold in the U.S. last quarter in India, reflecting the company’s broader supply chain shift away from China.

Apple first entered India with an online store in 2020, followed by the openings of BKC and Saket in 2023. With Koregaon Park and Hebbal, Apple will have four operational stores in less than two years, with more planned, including one at the DLF Mall of India in Noida.