Apple Expands Tap to Pay to 8 New Countries, Adds Tap to Provision in 10

Apple is expanding its Tap to Pay on iPhone feature to eight new European countries, allowing merchants to accept contactless payments using only an iPhone. Alongside this expansion, Apple will roll out Tap to Provision in 10 more countries, making it easier for users to add cards to digital wallets without manual entry.

With Tap to Pay, businesses can accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets using a compatible iPhone and a supporting iOS app. No extra hardware is required. The system uses NFC technology for secure transactions and supports PIN entry, including accessibility features.

Available Now in Eight Countries

Tap to Pay on iPhone is now active in:

Belgium (Adyen, Axepta, Mollie, myPOS, Pay.nl, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Viva, Worldline)

(Adyen, Axepta, Mollie, myPOS, Pay.nl, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Viva, Worldline) Croatia (Adyen, Viva, Worldline)

(Adyen, Viva, Worldline) Cyprus (Adyen, Revolut, SumUp, Viva, Worldline)

(Adyen, Revolut, SumUp, Viva, Worldline) Denmark (Adyen, Mollie, Nexi, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Surfboard Payments, Viva — PayPal coming soon)

(Adyen, Mollie, Nexi, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Surfboard Payments, Viva — PayPal coming soon) Greece (myPOS, Viva, Worldline — NBG Pay coming soon)

(myPOS, Viva, Worldline — NBG Pay coming soon) Iceland (Adyen, Rapyd, Revolut — Teya coming soon)

(Adyen, Rapyd, Revolut — Teya coming soon) Luxembourg (Adyen, Mollie, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Viva, Worldline)

(Adyen, Mollie, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Viva, Worldline) Malta (Adyen, Global Payments, Revolut, SumUp, Viva)

Tap to Pay supports major networks including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. Regional networks like Bancontact in Belgium and Dankort in Denmark are also integrated.

Tap to Provision Expands to 10 Countries

Tap to Provision, which allows users to add a payment card to their wallet by tapping it on their iPhone, is coming soon to:

Austria

Croatia

Czechia

Hungary

Italy

Netherlands

San Marino

Slovenia

Switzerland

Vatican City

This feature removes the need for manual card entry, simplifying the setup process and enhancing user convenience.

According to Apple’s official newsroom, all Tap to Pay transactions are encrypted and processed through the Secure Element. Apple does not collect data about purchases or buyer identities.

With this update, Apple continues to push its digital payments strategy forward, making it easier for merchants and consumers across Europe to adopt secure, hardware-free transactions.