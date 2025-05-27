Apple Faces Legal Investigation Over Delayed Siri Upgrade

Apple is facing a potential class-action lawsuit due to delays in implementing promised upgrades to its Siri digital assistant. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, a law firm known for representing investors in securities fraud cases, announced it is investigating whether Apple violated federal securities laws by postponing key features initially scheduled for release in 2024.

According to Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Apple’s announcement on March 7, 2025, that key Apple Intelligence features, including enhanced Siri capabilities, would be delayed until “the coming year,” significantly affected the company’s stock price.

Apple’s shares fell from $239.07 to $209.68 shortly after the delay announcement. The firm highlights a Morgan Stanley report where analyst Erik Woodring cut Apple’s price target from $275 to $252, noting the delay might impact iPhone upgrade cycles in 2025 and 2026.

Previous Legal Challenges

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman previously targeted Apple over securities concerns in 2019 after CEO Tim Cook revised the company’s earnings forecasts, although that case did not reach trial or settlement. The current investigation similarly revolves around whether Apple knowingly misled investors by promoting the iPhone 16e’s Apple Intelligence features while aware of impending delays.

Additionally, Apple faces another lawsuit, filed in March 2025, accusing it of misleading advertising concerning Apple Intelligence features. However, Apple’s ads explicitly stated these features would become available later.

Call for Investor Participation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman invites Apple investors to contribute information relevant to this investigation. The law firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning that costs are covered only if the lawsuit is successful.

Investors or individuals with relevant information can contact Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller, Client Relations Manager at Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, directly to assist in this ongoing investigation.

According to the firm, investors can expect regular updates on the progress of the investigation.