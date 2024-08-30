Apple Finds Another Way to Disrupt Spotify’s Flow

Spotify has announced that iPhone users can no longer control the volume of connected devices using their physical volume buttons when using Spotify Connect. The streaming giant claims that Apple has “discontinued” the process that previously allowed this functionality, forcing Spotify to implement a “workaround” solution.

From September 3, iPhone users will have to use an in-app slider to adjust the volume on devices connected via Spotify Connect, such as speakers, game consoles, and smart TVs. When users press the physical volume buttons, a notification will prompt them to use the in-app slider instead. Spotify states that this change is necessary to provide “persistent, high-quality” volume control even though users are involved in extra steps.

Spotify has said that Apple’s refusal to grant access to the same technology that allows Apple Music to control volume on third-party devices could be a violation of the EU’s Digital Markets Act. Spotify also says that Apple has required apps to integrate with HomePod to access the technology that controls iPhone volume. This move has come after Apple recently allowed Spotify to display pricing.

While Apple offers an API for third-party music services to stream directly to HomePods, Spotify has chosen not to implement it.

This change only affects Spotify Connect on iOS, and users controlling volume via Bluetooth or AirPlay will not be impacted.

More here.