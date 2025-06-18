Apple Flexes iPhone 16 Pro Cinema Chops with Stormzy-Led Big Man

Apple has released its latest Shot on iPhone showcase, a 20-minute short film titled Big Man that stars award-winning UK rapper Stormzy in his first lead acting role. The film premiered on YouTube and Apple’s social channels on June 18, continuing the company’s push to prove its flagship handset can handle cinema-grade storytelling.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye), Big Man was shot entirely on the iPhone 16 Pro. It follows Tenzman, a weary ex-rapper whose chance encounter with two spirited children sends all three on a life-changing journey. Karia said the compact camera kit gave the crew “lightness and flexibility that is boundless,” enabling creative angles and quick setups impossible with traditional rigs.

Apple paired the film with a behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting key iPhone 16 Pro capabilities: 4K 120 fps slow-motion, Cinematic mode depth control, and recording in Apple Log. The company positions these pro-level tools as accessible to both indie creatives and established directors looking for agile workflows.

For Stormzy, the project dovetails with the June launch of his own production house, Merky Films. The rapper, already active in publishing, sport, and philanthropy, said the company will “spotlight important voices” and nurture “powerful British stories,” starting with Big Man.

The short blends humour and introspection while exploring gratitude and reconnection with one’s younger self, themes Stormzy hopes will inspire viewers “to dream bigger, live louder and hold on to that unapologetic energy that comes with being young.”

Big Man also marks Apple’s latest move away from quick product demos toward full narrative pieces within its long-running campaign. Previous installments have ranged from music videos to sports documentaries, but Apple rarely casts a mainstream music star in a scripted role. The collaboration signals both the maturing of iPhone cinematography and the tech giant’s appetite for culturally resonant content.

The film is available now on Apple’s official YouTube channel, with the companion making-of clip offering a deeper look at Karia’s iPhone-only toolkit. Viewers can also find the short in the TV app’s Shot on iPhone collection.