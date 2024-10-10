Apple Halts iOS 18.0 Signing, Preventing Downgrades

Apple has officially stopped signing iOS 18.0, as per MacRumors. This prevents iPhone users who have upgraded to iOS 18.0.1 from reverting to the previous version one week after the release of iOS 18.0.1 on October 3, 2024.

iPhone 16 users who have updated to iOS 18.0.1 can no longer install any older versions of the operating system.

Users of iPhone 15 and earlier models still have the option to downgrade to iOS 17.7.

Apple’s decision to stop signing older iOS versions typically occurs within one to two weeks after a new release. This practice serves several purposes:

It encourages users to keep their devices updated with the latest security fixes. It ensures that users benefit from recent bug fixes and improvements.

The iOS 18.0.1 update addressed several issues, including:

Bugs affecting the touchscreen

Problems with the Camera app

Issues in the Messages app

Two specific security vulnerabilities

While this practice may limit user flexibility in choosing operating system versions, it aligns with Apple’s commitment to maintaining the security and stability of its ecosystem.