Apple Health Records Gets Positive Feedback From Patients

UC San Diego Health recently sent a survey to its first 425 patients who activated Apple Health Records. Of the 132 people that completed the survey, 78% (102.96) said they were satisfied with using it.

Survey Says

The survey results were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The doctors caution that such enthusiastic responses are common from first adopters, and the platform will need further study to make sure it’s “useful, sustainable, scalable, and improves health outcomes,” according to Christian Dameff, MD, UC San Diego Health.

Further, 96% (1226.72) said it was easy to connect their iPhones to the platform, and 90% (118.8) said Apple Health Records improved their understanding of their own health. UC San Diego Health was one of the first on board with Apple Health Records.

Health Records were introduced in iOS 11.3, and it lets people access their medical records from multiple hospitals and clinics in the Health app. Data like allergies, vital signs, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, and more are available to browse.

Besides UC San Diego Health, roughly 100 other institutions support Apple Health Records.

