Apple Health Records Gets Positive Feedback From Patients

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

UC San Diego Health recently sent a survey to its first 425 patients who activated Apple Health Records. Of the 132 people that completed the survey, 78% (102.96) said they were satisfied with using it.

[Apple Wants to Give Veterans Their Medical Records]

Survey Says

The survey results were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The doctors caution that such enthusiastic responses are common from first adopters, and the platform will need further study to make sure it’s “useful, sustainable, scalable, and improves health outcomes,” according to Christian Dameff, MD, UC San Diego Health.

Keeping organized health records is key. Image credit: Apple

Further, 96% (1226.72) said it was easy to connect their iPhones to the platform, and 90% (118.8) said Apple Health Records improved their understanding of their own health. UC San Diego Health was one of the first on board with Apple Health Records.

Health Records were introduced in iOS 11.3, and it lets people access their medical records from multiple hospitals and clinics in the Health app. Data like allergies, vital signs, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, and more are available to browse.

Besides UC San Diego Health, roughly 100 other institutions support Apple Health Records.

[What to Expect From Apple’s Health Monitoring in the Future]

2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Lee Dronick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

I use UC San Diego Health so I am going to look into this.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
49 minutes ago
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

It was easy to do! I had already been using UCSD Health’s MyChart App, but Apple’s is easy to navigate.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
54 seconds ago