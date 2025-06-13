Apple Intelligence Isn’t for Everyone, But These iOS 26 Features Are

With recent Apple developments centered around Apple Intelligence, it’s easy to feel left out if you’re not on an iPhone 15 Pro or newer model. Should you upgrade? Eventually, yes, but not today. iOS 26 still brings a lot to the table. You’ll get the refreshed Control Center and Liquid Glass UI, better alarm and Focus mode settings, enhanced journaling tools, and even new Maps and Messages upgrades. Most of these features work across all supported iPhones, no A17 Pro chip required.

Let’s take a closer look at them.

1. Liquid Glass UI

Image credit: Apple

The new Liquid Glass design gives your iPhone a refreshed, fluid look. Buttons, panels, and menus now appear semi-translucent with a layered depth that shifts as you move. It kinda reminds me of the major redesign we had back with iOS 7.

2. Custom Snooze Length for Alarms

You can finally adjust how long your alarm snoozes. Instead of being stuck with the default nine minutes, iOS 26 lets you pick your own interval. It’s a small but surprisingly useful tweak if you rely on alarms throughout your day.

Blocking someone now triggers an optional Safety Check. This walks you through shared locations, app permissions, and account access tied to that contact. It’s a smart safeguard that protects your privacy in just a few taps.

4. Use Focus to Silence SIMs

iPhones with dual SIMs can now silence one line through Focus mode. Instead of disabling an entire line, just assign it to a specific Focus profile. You’ll find this useful if you have two SIMs.

5. Specify Spelling with Dictation

Dictation gets a clarity upgrade. When your iPhone mishears a word, you can now tap and spell it out manually without switching modes. It’s especially useful for names, slang, or technical terms that the voice engine often struggles with.

6. Adaptive Power Mode + Estimated Time to Charge

Low Power Mode now adapts based on your charging habits. It displays how long it’ll take to reach full battery, plus you’ll see time-to-charge estimates on the Lock Screen and in the Control Center.

7. AirPods Auto-Switch with CarPlay

If your AirPods are paired with multiple devices, iOS 26 can automatically switch them when you connect to CarPlay. It’s a seamless transition that plays your music or podcast without interruption, and you won’t have to fiddle with Bluetooth menus.

8. Partial Text Selection in Messages

Up until iOS 18, you could only select an entire text bubble. iOS 26 now lets you highlight specific parts of the text. It’s a minor update, but you’ll find this useful when copy-pasting phrases and replying to specific sections.

9. Suggested Reminders

When typing in Messages or Mail, your iPhone can now suggest reminders based on context. For example, if you type “Let’s meet Friday,” it may prompt you to add that as an event. It’s a lightweight feature that quietly boosts productivity.

On iOS 26, you can add someone to a group chat without creating a new thread. It keeps the chat history intact and eliminates the clutter of duplicate threads for good.

11. Rich Entry Layout for Journal App

Journal entries now support images, weather data, audio snippets, and location maps—all displayed in a polished layout. It’s a more immersive way to reflect and record your day, and you don’t need Apple Intelligence to use it. Everything runs natively on supported iPhones.

12. Multiple Journals + Entry Maps

You can now create separate journals, e.g., personal, fitness, or travel, and view entries by location on a map. It’s an easy way to organize your thoughts and revisit memories without scrolling endlessly through a single timeline.

13. Relevant Video Thumbnails in Photos Search

When you search for videos in Photos, iOS 26 now displays smart thumbnails that better match your query. Instead of random freeze-frames, you’ll see the most “relevant” moment.

14. Communication Requests for Parental Controls

Kids can now request contact access in Messages. If a number is blocked or not whitelisted, they’ll be prompted to ask a guardian for permission. It’s a useful middle ground that adds flexibility without removing oversight.

15. Arabic/English Multiscript Keyboard

A new bilingual keyboard allows users to switch between Arabic and English on the same layout. It’s a welcome upgrade for multilingual users who no longer need to switch keyboards mid-conversation or rely on autocorrect to catch language mismatches.

16. Braille Access

iOS 26 improves Braille support with easier pairing and smoother navigation across apps. It supports both screen readers and physical Braille displays.

17. More Audio Playback Speeds

You can fine-tune playback speed beyond the basic 1x, 1.5x, or 2x options. Whether you’re catching up on audiobooks or reviewing meeting recordings, iOS 26 lets you set the pace with more granular controls in compatible apps.

18. Auto-Categorize Notes and Reminders

Notes and Reminders now get sorted into categories automatically. It helps you stay organized without manual tagging or folder setup. Based on content and context, items like groceries, to-dos, or lists are grouped for easier access.

Contact tiles give your address book a more personal touch with updated monogram style. You can customize the background, initials, and layout of all your contacts whether or not they have a profile picture.

20. New Incident Reports in Maps

Apple Maps lets users report road incidents like hazards or lane closures in more detail. It adds more nuance to crowdsourced traffic updates.

From Control Center upgrades to smarter reminders, there’s plenty to explore on iOS 26. If you’re curious about everything you’ll actually notice the moment you update, here’s the full list.