Apple Intelligence Will Use GPT-5 in iOS 26, Apple Confirms

Apple Intelligence is moving to OpenAI’s newly released GPT-5 model starting with iOS 26. Apple confirmed the integration, which will go live when the software update drops next month. The upgrade brings more advanced reasoning, stronger voice interaction, better video perception, and sharper coding capabilities into Apple’s AI ecosystem.

Siri will now rely on GPT-5 when Apple’s built-in systems can’t handle complex queries. That includes questions involving documents, images, or web content. The rollout will also apply to iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and visionOS 26.

Siri Taps GPT-5 When It Needs Help

Using ChatGPT with Apple Intelligence remains optional. You control when it’s used, and Apple asks for your permission before sending any data. If you turn it on, you’ll be able to:

Ask Siri to pull in answers from GPT-5

Use ChatGPT in Apple’s Writing Tools to generate text or images

Tap into Visual Intelligence to identify places or objects with your camera

These features work without requiring an OpenAI account. But if you link one, your iPhone can access additional capabilities, especially if you’re a paid subscriber.

Privacy Still Comes First

Apple says it will continue to protect user privacy when routing requests through GPT-5. Your IP address is hidden, and OpenAI can’t store queries or use them to train models, unless you’ve signed in and agreed to its terms. Even then, Apple separates your Apple ID from your ChatGPT activity.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is also opening its on-device foundation model to developers. That means third-party apps could soon benefit from the same intelligence system that powers Apple’s core AI features.

The iOS 26 update will arrive alongside the expected launch of iPhone 17. New features include Live Translation for FaceTime and Messages and expanded systemwide content recognition.

The Verge also reports that OpenAI launched two open-weight models, including one optimized for Apple Silicon Macs. These models aren’t part of Apple Intelligence yet but show how Apple and OpenAI’s collaboration is expanding.

To enable ChatGPT within Apple Intelligence, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > ChatGPT. You can use it with or without an OpenAI account. Turning it off is just as easy, and blocking access is also possible through the same settings.

The key point: GPT-5 integration lands next month. You choose whether to use it. And Apple still keeps your data on a tight leash.