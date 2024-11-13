Apple Introduces New Way for Developers to Get Apps Featured on App Store

Apple just announced some updates to its App Store that make it easier for developers to promote their apps and games. The new setup includes tools to improve communication between developers and Apple’s editorial team, giving devs more ways to get their work noticed.

A cool new feature in App Store Connect is the Featuring Nominations tool, letting developers pitch upcoming content, updates, or new launches straight to Apple for review. Developers are advised to submit nominations at least two weeks in advance, with a recommendation of up to three months for wider featuring opportunities.

To support developers whose apps are featured, Apple is introducing a notification system through the App Store Connect app. This will alert developers when their app is selected for certain placements on the Today tab, such as App of the Day or Game of the Day. Apple will also provide ready-made marketing assets that developers can easily share on their social media channels to promote their featured status.

The company also shared what they look for when featuring great user experience, solid UI design, innovation, originality, accessibility, and good localization. For games, factors such as gameplay design, art and animation, and technical performance are also taken into account.

In cases where an app is being considered for featuring, Apple may request promotional artwork from the developer team. Guidelines are here to help make sure these assets fit the needed specs.

