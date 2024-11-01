Apple Invests $1.5 Billion in Satellite Messaging Service

Apple has announced an expansion of its partnership with Globalstar, a satellite services provider, with a total investment of $1.5 billion. This move is there to improve Apple satellite messaging features for iPhone users.

The investment comprises two main components:

A 20% equity stake in Globalstar, valued at approximately $400 million. A prepayment of $1.1 billion was earmarked for satellite infrastructure improvements.

According to Globalstar’s SEC filing, the funds will be used to develop a new satellite constellation, expand ground infrastructure, and increase global mobile satellite services licensing.

Apple introduced its Emergency SOS feature with the iPhone 14 in 2022 and expanded it to iOS 18. The service lets users send emergency messages, texts, and iMessage reactions via satellite in areas without normal network coverage.

Apple has been offering these satellite features for free; charges are expected in the future. The initial two-year free period for iPhone 14 users has been extended until November 2025.

The news of Apple’s investment has reportedly had a positive impact on Globalstar’s stock price, suggesting market confidence in the partnership’s potential.

I am glad Apple is investing in this functionality. It is something we hope we don’t ever get to use, but it’s useful.

