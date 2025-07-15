Apple Invests $500 Million in US Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain

Apple is investing $500 million to build a rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S. This move expands its broader $500 billion domestic investment pledge. The company will partner with MP Materials to set up magnet manufacturing lines in Fort Worth, Texas. It will also fund a recycling facility in Mountain Pass, California.

The goal is to secure a steady U.S. supply of rare earth materials. These elements are essential for modern electronics. Apple also aims to reduce its dependence on foreign sources.

The Fort Worth facility will manufacture neodymium magnets used in Apple devices. These magnets are essential for components like speakers, haptic motors, and other precision systems. Apple and MP Materials will co-develop new magnet materials and processing techniques aimed at improving performance. The initiative is expected to create dozens of advanced manufacturing and R&D jobs, while also training a new U.S.-based workforce in this specialized field.

Recycling Push Aims to Build a Circular Supply Chain

The Mountain Pass facility will focus on recycling rare earth elements from discarded electronics and industrial waste. Apple and MP Materials have been testing rare earth recycling technology for the last five years. Now they are scaling that work into a commercial operation. The goal is to reuse recovered materials in Apple products without compromising on quality.

Apple first used recycled rare earths in 2019 in the iPhone 11’s Taptic Engine. Today, nearly all magnets in Apple products are made from 100 percent recycled rare earth elements. With this new investment, Apple aims to further close the loop by sourcing and processing these materials entirely within the U.S.

Why Apple Is Making This Public

According to Apple’s official newsroom release, the company sees this move as a way to “strengthen the supply of these vital materials here in the United States.” CEO Tim Cook said the partnership reflects Apple’s commitment to American innovation and advanced manufacturing.

The announcement also arrives amid political pressure on Apple to shift parts of its supply chain to the U.S., particularly iPhone manufacturing. While this deal does not touch iPhone assembly, it signals Apple’s willingness to move other strategic operations stateside.

The company’s previous $500 billion U.S. investment includes chip production in Arizona, AI server manufacturing in Houston, R&D spending, and a training academy in Michigan. This new rare earth initiative adds a crucial materials pipeline to that portfolio.