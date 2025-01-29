Apple iPhones Now Eligible for Starlink Direct-to-Cell Beta Test

T-Mobile has announced that Apple iPhone devices are now eligible to participate in the beta testing of SpaceX’s Starlink direct-to-cell satellite connectivity service. This expansion comes after the initial phase was limited to select Android smartphones.

iPhones running the latest iOS 18.3 software update can now join the beta program. The service currently offers text messaging via satellite. Voice and data capabilities are slated for future implementation.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the T-Mobile and SpaceX partnership for this program in November of the previous year.

The Starlink direct-to-cell service can provide coverage in areas without traditional cellular infrastructure. T-Mobile and SpaceX have been testing this network on a trial basis since receiving FCC approval.

Bloomberg reported that Apple, SpaceX, and T-Mobile had been working together to add support for the network in the latest iPhone software update. As of now, Apple and SpaceX have not responded to requests for comment.

In October of last year, the FCC permitted SpaceX and T-Mobile to activate Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capability to provide coverage in areas of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene.

