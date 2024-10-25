Apple Is In for “An Exciting Week of Announcements” Next Week

Apple Inc. is preparing to announce a series of updates to its Mac lineup, according to marketing executive Greg Joswiak. The Apple Announcement was hinted at in a social media post by Joswiak, who mentioned “an exciting week of announcements” starting Monday, which most probably means the curtain-raiser of new Mac models featuring the M4 chip.

Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024

The M4 processor first revealed in May for the iPad Pro, is expected to power new versions of the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. This chip is designed to improve AI processing capabilities and overall CPU performance.

Alongside the hardware updates, Apple will be launching Apple Intelligence. This software is going to be part of upcoming updates to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, releasing as early as October 28.

While the iMac and MacBook Pro are likely to maintain their current designs, the Mac mini is expected to undergo its first major redesign in over a decade, reducing its size, as per Mark Gurman. Apple is also refreshing its Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories, transitioning them from Lightning to USB-C charging ports.

The M4 chip will come in various configurations, with a base version for entry-level models and more powerful variants for premium devices.