Apple is Introducing Repair Assistant to Macs with macOS Tahoe

Apple is bringing Repair Assistant to the Mac with macOS Tahoe, arriving September 15, 2025. The tool lets Apple Silicon Mac users and independent technicians finalize repairs by installing calibration data and re-pairing secure modules, covering parts such as displays, batteries, back glass and rear camera displays.

Repair Assistant in practice

Repair Assistant appears in System Settings under General then About. If a repaired component is detected, a Parts & Service section guides you through the final steps. The tool installs calibration profiles and re-associates secure modules like Touch ID. Until calibration finishes, biometric features remain disabled.

Apple limits support to Apple Silicon Macs running macOS Tahoe 26 or later. The Mac must be online and have enough battery to complete the process. Intel Macs are not supported. Some advanced repairs may still require official Apple calibration tools or accounts.

How to use Repair Assistant

Open System Settings on your Mac. Choose General then About. If a repair is detected, open the Parts & Service section. Click Restart & Finish Repair. Follow the on-screen instructions to apply calibration data and complete the repair. Make sure your Mac runs macOS Tahoe 26 or later, is connected to Wi-Fi, and has sufficient battery.

The feature covers repairs done through Apple’s Self Service Repair Program and by independent professionals. You can calibrate used or previously replaced parts so they meet Apple’s reliability and security standards. Touch ID and Lid Angle sensors can be re-paired after certain display or logic board repairs, with Activation Lock protecting biometric components.

Many see Repair Assistant as a response to right-to-repair pressure. The feature expands serviceability while keeping Apple’s security model intact. It mirrors tools Apple earlier released for iPhone and iPad and brings similar calibration workflows to Mac hardware.

Apple plans to expand genuine part distribution for independent shops later in 2025 through partners in the US and Europe. That move pairs hardware availability with on-device calibration, making repairs more practical for indie technicians.

If you use or repair Apple Silicon Macs, Repair Assistant simplifies post-repair steps and increases the chance that replacement parts perform as intended. If you rely on an Intel Mac, this feature will not apply.

Release date: macOS Tahoe becomes available September 15, 2025. Repair Assistant requires macOS Tahoe 26 or later and only supports Apple Silicon Macs.