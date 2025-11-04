Apple Launches Full App Store Experience on the Web

Apple has rolled out a new web version of the App Store that mirrors the experience on your iPhone and Mac. You can browse apps, read editorial stories, and check charts right in your browser. The site lives at apps.apple.com and loads as a complete store, not a simple explainer page.

You can switch between platforms with a clear toggle in the upper left. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Vision all have dedicated libraries. The layout looks familiar and clean. Navigation feels fast and direct.

The Today tab carries over with stories, collections, and Apple Arcade picks. Special Events have a home as well. You get the same style of curation you see on devices, only wider and easier to skim on a desktop screen.

App product pages now show richer media. Icons, categories, awards, Events, and screenshots appear in a tidy grid. The design favors large visuals and readable type.

What’s new

Search finally works like a real store. You can type a name and jump straight to the app. Sharing links is simple too. Copy a page URL and send it to anyone. If the App Store app is installed, you can choose to open it from the web listing.

This solves a long-standing annoyance. Before, many people relied on Google to find a specific app page. Apple now gives you a single place for discovery, research, and links across all platforms.

For developers, this offers better visibility for launches and updates. Media can embed these pages in coverage without workarounds. Users benefit from consistent metadata and screenshots that fit the web.

The redesign also helps casual shoppers. You can compare apps, read descriptions, and browse charts without unlocking a device. When you decide, you can open the listing in the App Store app or keep reading on the web.