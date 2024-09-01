Apple Live Activities Will Be Getting up to 5-15x Slower

Apple is bringing some changes to Live Activities in iOS 18, which will be restricting update frequencies and might affect apps that rely on real-time data. According to developer feedback, Live Activities will now update every 5 to 15 seconds, a contrast to the previous capability of updating every second.

Apple says the main reasons for this change are to make devices last longer and connect them better. Each update requires writing data to disk, which causes wear on the device’s storage. And the fact that the Live Activities are now syncing to Apple Watch in iOS 18 and watchOS 11, frequent updates could pose further challenges.

This modification will mainly impact apps that depend on fast access to real-time data updates, such as bike speed trackers and workout apps displaying live fitness metrics. However, apps with clock features, like ride-sharing services showing estimated arrival times, should remain largely unaffected.

Apple maintains that Live Activities were never intended for “real-time experiences,” describing the previous capability as an unintended “hole in the API.” This stance has raised eyebrows among developers as it contradicts some of Apple’s documentation, which previously suggested use cases involving real-time data.

While this change may enhance device performance and longevity, it shifts how certain apps can utilize Live Activities. Developers may need to reevaluate their app designs and user experiences to accommodate these new limitations in iOS 18.

