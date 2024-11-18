Apple M4 Max GPU Benchmarks Show Strong Competition Against NVIDIA RTX Cards

Recent Blender Open Data benchmarks reveal that Apple’s new M4 Max chip, with its 40-core GPU, achieves a score of 5208.78, positioning it competitively among high-end graphics solutions. The 28 tests show it performs on par with top gaming and pro graphics cards.

The data shows a tight performance cluster at the high end:

NVIDIA RTX 3090: 5360.75 points (323 tests)

NVIDIA RTX 4080 Laptop GPU: 5312.72 points (104 tests)

Apple M4 Max (40-core GPU): 5208.78 points (28 tests)

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti: 5185.48 points (188 tests)

NVIDIA RTX 4070: 5125.44 points (298 tests)

The benchmarks stand out because they show how Blender, a pro-level 3D graphics tool, performs in real-world use. The test count for each GPU (28 to 323) shows how many results were submitted—higher numbers mean it’s been tested more widely across different setups.

This performance level is significant because the M4 Max achieves these results as an integrated solution rather than a discrete graphics card. While the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU maintains a 30% performance lead with a score of 6863, the M4 Max’s power-efficient performance, rivaling top discrete graphics, is a game-changer.

Future versions, like an M4 Ultra chip, could potentially double performance and take on top-tier desktop gear like the RTX 4090, which currently scores 10,880 in the same benchmarks.

More here.