Apple Maps Becomes More Hike-Friendly Than Ever

Apple has improved its Maps app with the release of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11, bringing features that make hiking and outdoor exploration easier and more enjoyable. It was first unveiled earlier this year at WWDC.

The updated Apple Maps now has:

Detailed information on thousands of hikes in U.S. national parks

Topographic maps for the U.S. and Japan, showing contour lines and trail details

Custom hiking and walking route creation

Offline access to downloaded hikes and routes

Users can now browse hikes across all 63 U.S. national parks, with the ability to:

Filter hikes by route type, length, and elevation

Access turn-by-turn navigation on trails

View shuttle schedules for select national parks

Maps users worldwide can create and save custom hiking and walking routes for the first time. These routes can be edited to personal preferences and accessed offline when synced to Apple Watch. Here is how you can plan your hikes.

“Apple Maps is the best way to navigate and explore the world, and we’re excited to make that experience even better for our users with today’s updates. Maps makes it easy and enjoyable to plan any journey, with beautiful, detailed, and useful features that only Apple can deliver.” Said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

And finally, Apple has also introduced:

A new Places Library for saving favorite locations, guides, and routes;

better search experience for quickly comparing places and

ability to add personal notes to saved places

Are you planning to stop using apps like Mapy.cz and replace them with Apple Maps to plan your hikes? Apple Maps is also available on web browsers now.

More here.