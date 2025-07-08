Apple Maps May Soon Get Smarter Search and Built-In Thermal Warnings

Apple Maps is set to get two major upgrades in iOS 26: natural language search and thermal management during navigation. Apple hasn’t officially announced either feature. But both were found in the latest developer beta, pointing to deeper Apple Intelligence integration.

The first upgrade is natural language search. It lets you find places using everyday phrases. You’ll be able to search for something like “Best coffee shops with free wi-fi” and get better results. This should improve how Maps works in smaller towns, where search results are often limited or irrelevant.

The phrase “Search the Way You Talk” appears in localization files for iOS 26 Maps. That’s according to developer Steve Moser, who shared the discovery in a post on X. This follows Apple’s earlier use of natural language in the App Store, Photos, and Music, where it made search easier and more accurate.

Moser noted that the beta version of Maps already shows improved results for conversational queries, especially outside dense urban areas. His tests showed that Maps in macOS 26 pulled up more location options than previous versions when running the same natural-language search.

Smarter Handling of Overheating During Navigation

The second feature addresses a common problem for users navigating with their iPhone mounted on a car dashboard: overheating. Currently, Apple Maps keeps the screen on during turn-by-turn navigation, which helps with visibility but can contribute to excess heat, especially under direct sunlight or while charging.

iOS 26 introduces a new behavior. When the iPhone begins to overheat, Maps will now allow the display to turn off, helping the device cool down. This change doesn’t just save power; it reduces thermal load and protects device health.

As Moser’s findings suggest, this isn’t just a background optimization. The beta includes user-facing alerts and settings indicating that Apple wants users to understand why their screen may go dark during navigation. It’s a small but meaningful adjustment aimed at everyday usability.

Feature Status

So far, neither feature is active in the current iOS 26 developer beta. However, after initial reporting, some users noted that the thermal feature may already be running quietly in iOS 18 as well. The search upgrade, however, appears tied exclusively to iOS 26 and remains unavailable.

Apple typically introduces onboarding prompts for new features, and similar banners may appear when these roll out publicly. iOS 26 is expected to launch this fall alongside new iPhones, with a public beta likely later this summer.