Apple Marks 11-Inch MacBook Air as Obsolete After Nearly a Decade

Apple has officially classified the final 11-inch MacBook Air as obsolete, ending support for a device that once stood out as the smallest and most portable Mac in the company’s lineup.

The updated obsolete products list now includes three models:

MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, 4 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)

Apple applies the “obsolete” label once a product has been off the market for more than seven years. Devices in this category are no longer eligible for repairs through Apple Stores or Authorized Service Providers, though battery service may continue for up to 10 years, depending on parts availability.

End of the 11-Inch MacBook Air

The 11-inch MacBook Air debuted in 2010 and remained in production until 2015. Apple discontinued the model in 2016, shortly after unveiling the first MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar. Despite this, it likely stayed available through select resellers until at least 2018, which explains the timing of its new obsolete status.

Apple first introduced the MacBook Air in 2008, positioning it as a thin, lightweight laptop. The smaller 11-inch variant quickly gained traction among students, travelers, and first-time Mac buyers who valued portability and affordability. It was eventually phased out in favor of the 12-inch MacBook, which carried a higher price and more modern design.

According to Apple’s official support documentation, once a device moves to the obsolete list, only limited services remain. This confirms the end of formal support for one of Apple’s most compact laptops.

In the same update, Apple also added the iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB and 256GB storage options to its vintage products list. Devices marked vintage have been off the market for more than five years but less than seven. Apple Authorized Service Providers can still repair vintage models until they eventually shift to full obsolete status.

The iPhone 8 Plus, announced in September 2017 alongside the iPhone X, remains eligible for limited support. Apple classifies products as vintage before phasing them out entirely, providing users with a transitional window of service before discontinuation.