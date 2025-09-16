Apple Music Expands Transfer Tool to Almost Every Country

Apple has rolled out its music transfer tool to almost every country where Apple Music is available, making it easier for users to switch from rival platforms such as Spotify. The tool allows you to bring playlists and music libraries into Apple Music without starting from scratch.

The company first tested the feature in Australia and New Zealand in May. It later expanded to the United States and several other regions in late August. The feature now works worldwide with three exceptions: China Mainland, Myanmar, and Russia.

How the Tool Works

On iPhone or iPad, you can access the transfer option by going to Settings > Apps > Music and selecting Transfer Music from Other Music Services. After choosing a service, sign in and pick the content you want to import. The tool supports songs, albums, and playlists, though availability depends on what is licensed in Apple Music’s catalog.

Apple partnered with SongShift, a third-party transfer service, to power the functionality. The integration supports Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, and YouTube Music. This removes the need for external apps, since Apple now offers the migration feature directly within system settings.

Apple notes that some items may not transfer perfectly. If the system cannot find an exact match for a track, the app flags it as Needs Review and suggests alternate versions. The company also clarifies that only playlists you created yourself can be imported. Curated playlists built by other streaming services cannot move over.

During the process, your playlists and music libraries remain untouched on the original platform. This ensures you can continue using your old service until the transfer is complete and you confirm everything imported correctly.

Works with Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, YouTube Music

Supports user-created playlists, albums, songs

Original playlists on the source service stay intact

Incomplete matches flagged for review

According to Apple’s support documentation, results vary depending on how much overlap exists between catalogs. While some services align closely with Apple Music, others have regional restrictions or licensing gaps that can limit what transfers.

The company has not announced any timeline for when the tool could reach the excluded countries. For now, nearly all active Apple Music regions can use it to ease the switch from other platforms.