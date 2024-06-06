Apple Music Maintains Lead Among Apple Device Users in the US, Says Report

A recent report by CIRP reveals that Apple Music is the preferred music streaming service for Apple device buyers in the US. The report, which analyzed data over a 12-month period ending in March 2024, found that 40% of iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners subscribe to Apple Music. This represents a substantial increase from 34% in 2020.

Spotify has a larger global user base; but Apple Music appears to be winning the battle within the Apple ecosystem. The report talks about another interesting point: although Spotify Premium is present on Apple devices, its adoption rate is at 29% and has grown at a similar pace to Apple Music.

The news comes as no surprise, considering Apple’s strategy of creating a seamless user experience between its hardware and software products. It integrates flawlessly with iPhones, iPads, and Macs, making it a convenient choice for Apple device owners.

Moreover, Apple provides a few free months of subscriptions for the purchase of new devices, and we all know it’s difficult to let go of service after a while, especially when it integrates so well with the hardware. Not to mention, it is cheaper and supports Dolby Atmos.

Not just this, smart music transition on Apple Music might be on the card in iOS 18, which will be announced next week at WWDC.

However, the report also acknowledges Spotify’s resilience. Despite Apple’s push for its own service, Spotify has managed to maintain a steady growth rate among Apple users.

While both Apple Music and Spotify are gaining traction, other services like Pandora and Amazon Music seem to be losing ground. Their adoption rates among Apple device buyers have declined over the past five years, reaching 8% for Pandora and 10% for Amazon Music in 2024.

With its increasing popularity and seamless integration with Apple devices, Apple Music is likely to maintain its lead within the Apple user base in the foreseeable future.

