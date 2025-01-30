Apple Named World’s Most Admired Company For the 18th Consecutive Year

Fortune magazine, in collaboration with Korn Ferry, has released its 2025 World’s Most Admired Companies list, with Apple securing the top spot for the 18th year in a row. This annual ranking, now in its 27th year, evaluates companies based on various criteria, like innovation, financial performance, and global competitiveness.

The top five companies in the 2025 list are:

Apple Microsoft Amazon Nvidia Berkshire Hathaway

The list has 229 U.S.-based companies, 59 from Europe, and 26 from the Asia/Pacific region. Notable additions to the top 50 this year include Caterpillar (#40), ServiceNow (#42), Taiwan Semiconductor (#45), and Novo Nordisk (#46).

The selection process involved surveying 630 companies across 30 countries and 51 industries, with responses from over 3,380 executives, directors, and securities analysts. Companies were evaluated on nine criteria, including innovation, people management, and social responsibility.

Industry leaders in the 2025 list include

Walmart (General Merchandise)

Coca-Cola (Beverages)

Netflix (Entertainment)

Eli Lilly (Pharmaceuticals)

Singapore Airlines (Airlines)

Accenture (Information Technology Services)

Morgan Stanley (Megabanks)

This recognition shows that a company can adapt to market changes, lead during tough times, and keep high standards of quality.

More here.