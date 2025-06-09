Apple Officially Rolls Out iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Featuring Smarter Siri, AI-Powered Customization, and More

Apple is reshaping the iPhone and iPad experience with iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, two major software updates packed with AI-driven tools, interface customization, and deeper app integration. At the heart of both updates is Apple Intelligence, a new system that quietly redefines how users interact with their devices, whether writing, managing photos, or summoning Siri.

Apple Intelligence: Core to Both Platforms

Apple Intelligence powers many of the new features across both operating systems. This systemwide AI is designed to handle personal tasks securely, using a mix of on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute when needed. It supports actions like rewriting, summarizing, and proofreading text through Writing Tools embedded across apps. Users can generate custom AI images with Image Playground, choosing between animation, illustration, and sketch styles. These can be used in apps like Messages, Notes, Keynote, and Freeform.

Siri is now significantly more capable. Users can type to Siri, invoke it within apps, and expect a deeper understanding of context. Siri integrates with ChatGPT for web-based queries, though the feature is opt-in and permission-based. Apple Intelligence also enables Genmoji—custom emojis based on text prompts or photos.

iOS 26: More Personal and More Capable

iOS 26 introduces a wide array of features that enhance the iPhone experience. Personalization is a focus: app icons can be tinted, labels removed, and arranged freely across the Home Screen. The Lock Screen supports widgets directly under the clock, and Control Center now allows third-party controls and multiple customizable panels.

In Messages, users can schedule messages, respond with any emoji or sticker, and format text with bold, italics, underline, or strikethrough. As expected, there’s also the ability to screen messages from unknown senders and create polls as well. The redesigned Photos app uses machine learning to group images by themes such as people, trips, and pets. Memories are now automatically generated, and videos and Live Photos autoplay for a more dynamic browsing experience.

Image credit: Apple

Mail introduces new AI-powered categorization into Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. Smart Reply suggests context-aware responses. In Phone and Messages, the update supports RCS for richer messaging with Android users.

iOS 26 also brings a new Games app, available across Apple’s devices, including iPads and Macs, furthering Apple’s push towards gaming. Developers benefit from Game Porting Toolkit 2, making it easier to bring console and PC games to iPhone.

On the privacy front, users can now lock or hide apps from the Home Screen. These apps require Face ID or a passcode to open and don’t appear in search or notifications. Communication Safety expands to more media types and alerts adults about potentially harmful interactions involving children.

iPadOS 26: Power and Precision for Workflows

iPadOS 26 builds on these foundations with tablet-specific enhancements. The floating tab bar is a new universal navigation tool that adjusts between a compact bar and a sidebar, adapting to screen size and app context. It works in both system and third-party apps, streamlining workflows.

In Notes, Live Audio Transcription transcribes and syncs audio recordings in real-time. Smart Script enhances the legibility of handwritten text while preserving its style. Handwritten content can be copied as typed text across apps. Notes also supports inline typing between handwritten text for mixed-mode input.

Image credit: Apple

Freeform adds scenes, allowing users to jump to specific sections of a large canvas, helpful for collaboration and presentation. Systemwide enhancements like Writing Tools and Image Playground also appear in iPadOS, integrated deeply into productivity apps.

iPad users also benefit from the same redesigned Photos experience, upgraded Siri, Genmoji, and privacy tools seen in iOS 26.

Availability

iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 are now available in developer beta, with public betas expected in July and full releases set for fall 2025. Apple Intelligence will be available on iPhone 15 Pro models and iPads, and Macs with M-series chips.