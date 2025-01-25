Apple Opens New Store in Downtown Miami

Apple has launched its newest retail location, Apple Miami Worldcenter, in downtown Miami on January 24, 2025. The store, which is the company’s 10th in Miami, features a team of over 150 employees and showcases Apple’s latest product lineup. This happened in less than 10 days since Apple opened a new store in China.

Key features of the new store include:

Availability of the iPhone 16, new Mac models with M4 chips, Apple Watch Series 10, and latest AirPods

Services such as Apple Trade-In, financing options, and personalized setup assistance

As per Apple, environmentally conscious design using regionally sourced materials and operating on renewable energy

Customized Today at Apple sessions and special business-focused events

The store’s opening further expands Apple’s presence in South Florida, where the company now employs nearly 2,000 team members. Customers interested in upcoming store events can find more information and book sessions on Apple’s website.

