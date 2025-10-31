Apple opens Self Service Repair for iPhone 17 lineup: parts, prices, manuals

Apple now sells genuine parts for iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max through its Self Service Repair Store. The rollout covers the United States, Canada, and a long list of European countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, and Switzerland.

For each model, you can order parts to replace the display, battery, cameras, enclosure, speakers, logic board, and more. Apple also rents a complete iPhone toolkit for seven days for $49 in the U.S., which helps people who do not own specialized tools.

Apple links repair manuals for all four models on its website. The manuals explain part compatibility, safety steps, and calibration. In Apple’s words, the program is “intended for individuals who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices.”

Apple launched Self Service Repair in 2022 to give customers access to the same parts and tools that authorized technicians use. The company positions it as a path for confident fixers who want to handle common hardware repairs at home. The official materials make that boundary clear: “intended for individuals who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices.”

You find the parts and tool rentals in the Apple Self Service Repair Store. The manuals live on Apple’s support site. Read both before you order anything.

What the parts cost

Below is a snapshot of key prices Apple lists for the new iPhones. Prices refer to the parts alone. Taxes, tool rental, and any return credits depend on your location and Apple’s terms.

iPhone 17

Back glass: $159

Battery: $99

Display: $329

Enclosure with battery: $236

Front camera: $199

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

Back glass: $159

Battery: $119

Display: $329 for Pro, $379 for Pro Max

Enclosure with battery: $299

Front camera: $199

iPhone Air

Back glass: $159

Battery: $119

Display: $329

Enclosure with battery: $299

Front camera: $199

Know this before you start

Check the repair manual for your exact model. Confirm your device’s part numbers and any calibration steps. Some repairs require software configuration after installation, which Apple’s guides explain.

Plan your tools. If you do not own iPhone repair tools, add the $49 rental to your order. The kit arrives in a set window and must be returned on time. Work on a clean, static-safe surface. Back up your iPhone first.

This release extends Apple’s repair access to its latest phones. It also brings consistent pricing across models for common parts like back glass and front cameras. People who prefer do-it-yourself repairs get official parts, instructions, and optional tools without visiting a service provider.

Apple’s Self Service Repair now supports the full iPhone 17 lineup and iPhone Air. Read Apple’s manuals, price your parts, decide whether to rent tools, and proceed only if you feel confident. As Apple puts it, the program is for those “experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices.”