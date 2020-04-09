Apple Pay Express Transit Arrives in 273 More Chinese Cities

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

Apple Pay’s Express Transit function is now usable in 275 cities in China. This is due to a partnership between Apple and nationwide transport card provider T-Union (via Macrumors).

Express Transit in use in New York City

Express Transit Now Available Almost Nationwide in China

The service had previously only been available Beijing and Shanghai, where it was integrated existing local transit cards. It allows users users to put their iPhone in front of a turnstile and go through without having to unlock the device. It also works with Apple Watch.

I’ve used the facility in London. It really does reduce the time going into and out of public transport – no more awkwardly causing a queue as others way for FaceID to recognise you!

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of