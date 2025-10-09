Apple pay Settlement Tracker: How the $95 Million will be Distributed

You want to know when you get paid, how much, and whether you qualify. Here is the essential breakdown of Apple’s $95 million Siri privacy settlement and how the fund moves from court approval to your account.

Who gets paid and how much

If you lived in the United States or its territories and owned a Siri-enabled Apple device between September 17, 2014 and December 31, 2024, you fall within the class. You also needed to enable Siri and attest that at least one unintended activation happened during a private or confidential conversation. If that describes your experience, the settlement treats your devices as the unit of compensation.

You can receive up to 20 dollars per eligible device, capped at five devices. Your individual cap is 100 dollars. The plan uses pro rata distribution. If more valid claims exist, your per-device amount drops. If fewer claims exist, your amount rises, up to the per-device and per-person limits. Know more about this here.

Eligible devices include:

iPhone

iPad

Apple Watch

MacBook and iMac

HomePod

iPod touch

Apple TV

Important exclusions apply. You do not qualify if you are a current or former Apple employee tied to the case, a legal representative involved in the litigation, court staff, or you live outside the United States and its territories.

When your money arrives

The claims deadline closed on July 2, 2025. The court held the final approval hearing on August 22, 2025 and entered final judgment in September 2025. Under the settlement, Apple must fund the $95 million within five days of final judgment. The administrator then issues payments within 60 days of Apple’s funding, or as soon as practicable.

You should expect payouts within roughly 60 to 90 days of the final approval and funding steps. That timeline points to distributions by the end of 2025. Watch for email updates from the claims administrator and check the payment method you selected during the claim process.

Why this case matters

The plaintiffs said Siri activated without a wake phrase or button press, captured sensitive conversations, and let third-party contractors review audio without adequate safeguards. People reported targeted ads after only speaking about products near their devices. The class argued Apple did not obtain informed consent for these accidental recordings and that standard activation prompts did not cure the problem.

Apple denies wrongdoing. The company says it designed Siri to protect privacy, never sold Siri data, and never used it to build marketing profiles. Apple points to reforms it made in 2019 that changed grading practices and shifted more processing on device, with audio retention off by default and anonymized transcripts used to improve quality.

What you should do now

You already filed if you expect money, since the window has closed. Take these steps to avoid delays.

Confirm access to the email you used for your claim.

Check spam and promotions folders for payment notices.

Verify your chosen payment method remains active.

Keep your mailing address current if you selected paper checks.

If the administrator flags an issue with your submission, respond fast. Missing attestations or mismatched device counts can hold back your payout.