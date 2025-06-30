Apple Plans to Introduce AirPods Live Translation in iOS 26 Update

Apple is preparing to roll out a live translation feature for AirPods as part of the iOS 26 update. The feature will allow users to engage in real-time translated conversations using their AirPods, creating a more seamless communication experience across different languages. Though not unveiled at WWDC, Apple still intends to introduce it in one of the upcoming updates later this year.

This live translation capability builds on Apple’s broader efforts to expand language tools across its ecosystem. With this feature, users will be able to hear translations directly through their AirPods during conversations. It reflects Apple’s push to integrate more natural and immediate translation into daily communication without requiring users to rely on their screens.

Translation and Wi-Fi Sync Features Still in the Pipeline

Alongside live translation, Apple is also working on syncing captive Wi-Fi credentials across all Apple devices. This means once you sign into a public Wi-Fi network at a café or hotel, it will automatically connect on all your Apple products. It aims to simplify connectivity and reduce repeated login hassles.

According to Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, both features were originally expected at WWDC but didn’t make the cut. Apple is now holding back announcements until features are close to being ready for public release. Gurman reports that the translation and Wi-Fi syncing features are expected to ship in iOS 26.1 or 26.2, likely by October or December.

Strategic Caution After Past Delays

Gurman explains that Apple’s decision to stay quiet about unready features is deliberate. Last year, the company faced backlash for announcing major iOS features at WWDC that were delayed or never arrived. This year, Apple chose to avoid overpromising. The company instead focused on what could ship with the first version of iOS 26 or shortly after.

This approach aligns with Apple’s shift toward tightening its release timelines. The company appears focused on maintaining trust and avoiding the frustration caused when promised features arrive late or not at all.