Apple Prepares iOS 18.0.1 Update to Address Critical Bugs

Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 18.0.1, a minor update for some critical bugs that have emerged since the release of iOS 18 earlier this month. Evidence of the software update was spotted in MacRumor’s website’s analytics this week, a method that has accurately revealed many iOS versions before their official release, as per them.

The upcoming iOS 18.0.1 could resolve several issues affecting iPhone users, like touchscreen responsiveness problems on the iPhone 16 series and some older models. There’s also an iMessage bug causing repeated app crashes when sharing an Apple Watch face, iPadOS 18 bricking some iPad Pro units with the M4 chip, and the homepod.

While the exact release date remains uncertain, industry insiders speculate that iOS 18.0.1 could be available as early as the end of next week.

iOS 18.0.1 will lead to a more prominent iOS 18.1 update, which Apple has previously announced for an October release. iOS 18.1, currently available in beta, will introduce the first set of Apple Intelligence features for compatible iPhones, including:

Advanced writing tools

Notification summaries

Enhanced Siri capabilities

These new features will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models.