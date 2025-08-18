Apple Prepares New ‘Charismatic’ Operating System for Smart-Home Devices

Apple is developing a new operating system named Charismatic. The platform will power the company’s upcoming smart-home products, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported. It is expected to run on a smart display launching in 2026 and a tabletop robot arriving in 2027.

A Hybrid Platform for the Smart Home

Charismatic combines elements of tvOS and watchOS, with an interface built around clock faces, widgets, and voice interaction. Unlike traditional app-driven systems, it emphasizes quick, task-focused controls. Users will primarily rely on Siri voice commands, though touch input remains available. Apple plans to include several core apps, such as Calendar, Camera, Music, Reminders, and Notes, while also supporting multi-user access.

The software will feature a grid of circular app icons arranged in a hexagonal layout, similar to the Apple Watch. Apple is also testing customizable clock faces, including themes such as Snoopy from Peanuts. By using a front-facing camera, the system can recognize users as they approach and adjust the interface, layout, and content to their personal preferences.

Hardware Tied to Charismatic

The first device expected to run Charismatic is a standalone smart display, code-named J490, which Apple could unveil by mid-2026. Gurman reported that the device will resemble a Google Nest Hub but with a square design, thin bezels, rounded corners, and a half-dome-shaped base that houses speakers and microphones. The 7-inch display can also be mounted on a wall.

The smart display will support home control, music playback, video calls, and web browsing. It will also introduce a new Siri interface enhanced by App Intents, giving users more precise voice control over apps and system functions.

Bloomberg noted that Charismatic was previously known internally as Pebble and Rock during its development. The new platform signals Apple’s most serious entry into the smart-home market, nearly a decade after Amazon and Google established their presence with devices like the Echo Show and Nest Hub.

Apple has struggled to gain traction in the smart-home space. Its HomePod speakers and HomeKit platform, introduced in 2014, never matched the success of Amazon or Google. Charismatic represents a broader push. With more people streaming content from their living rooms and automating daily tasks, Apple now sees the home as a critical area for growth.