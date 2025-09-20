Apple pulls fake ‘Ebt edge’ app targeting California EBT users

California officials warned EBT cardholders this week about a bogus iOS app posing as a state tool. On September 19, 2025, Apple removed the listing and terminated the developer’s account, which included three apps, according to the company.

The impostor used the name “Ebt edge – food stamps” to mimic California’s real ebtEDGE service. It attempted to enroll users in a $4.99-per-week subscription or a $60 “lifetime” access fee, a charge the legitimate app never imposes.

The real ebtEDGE app, operated for the state by Fidelity Information Services, launched in November 2023 as a free way to manage EBT benefits. Its icon shows a fried egg on a black background, while the fake used a grocery cart graphic with “EBT food stamps” text and asked for card details upfront.

The California Department of Social Services learned of the copycat on September 10 and alerted Apple the same day, a state spokesperson said. The app remained live until Friday’s takedown.

EBT fraud remains a persistent risk. California has issued about 4.4 million EBT cards as of April 29, and the state reported 80,620 fraudulent transaction claims in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

If you installed the fake app, delete it, change your EBT PIN, and monitor your account for unfamiliar transactions. You can cancel your card and request a replacement by calling the EBT Customer Service Line at 877-328-9677 or by contacting your county social services office.

To avoid imitators, verify the exact name “ebtEDGE,” confirm the developer as Fidelity Information Services, and make sure the app is free. Match the icon to the fried-egg logo and avoid look-alikes that promise “food stamps” content or require payment.