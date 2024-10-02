Apple Releases 3rd Beta of watchOS 11.1, tvOS 18.1, and visionOS 2.1 for Developers

Apple has launched the third beta version of its upcoming software updates—watchOS 11.1, tvOS 18.1, and visionOS 2.1—and it is now available for developers to test. This release comes just a week after the second beta versions were made available.

watchOS 11.1 Beta 3

To successfully install the update, the Apple Watch must have at least 50% battery life and be placed on its charger. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required for access.

Open the Apple Watch app on their iPhone. Navigate to General > Software Update. Toggle on the watchOS 11 Developer Beta option. Download the update from the same Software Update section.

Release notes

tvOS 18.1 Beta 3

The third beta of tvOS 18.1 is also available for registered developers. To download the update, developers can opt in through the Settings app on their Apple TV.

Historically, tvOS updates are relatively minor, smaller improvements rather than major changes. Although details about new features in this beta are sparse, potential enhancements may include:

Support for robot vacuum cleaners in the Home app

New movie and TV screen savers

Better aspect ratio support for projectors, as per MacRumors.

Release notes

visionOS 2.1 B 3

For developers testing visionOS 2.1, installation can be done via the Settings app on their Apple Vision Pro devices by navigating to Software Update and enabling Developer Beta.

While specific features of visionOS 2.1 have yet to be disclosed, there are anticipated enhancements that could include improved Mac Virtual Display functionality with higher resolution options.

Release notes