Apple Releases Beta 6 of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26

Apple has rolled out the sixth developer betas of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. The release comes one week after the fifth betas and continues the company’s cycle of incremental testing before the public launch this fall. Developers can install the updates through the Settings app on each device, with a developer account required for access.

Features Across Platforms

watchOS 26 adopts the Liquid Glass design from visionOS. The interface now matches iOS 26 and macOS 26. It adds an AI-powered Workout Buddy for real-time motivation. The Smart Stack gives more context-based suggestions. You also get a new Notes app and Live Translation support.

tvOS 26 gains karaoke support using an iPhone as a microphone, improved AirPlay integration with TV speakers, new Aerial screen savers, and faster app logins during setup via Apple Account syncing.

visionOS 26 lets you place spatial widgets anywhere in your environment, improves personas to create more lifelike interactions, and enables two Vision Pro users to share spatial experiences.

Platform-Specific Build Details

Apple has seeded the sixth beta of tvOS 26 with build number 23J5339a. The update focuses on an updated interface and functional upgrades to Apple Music, FaceTime, and navigation.

The watchOS 26 beta, build 23R5340a, is available to developers and public beta testers on devices running watchOS 9.5 or later, with installation managed via the Watch app on iPhone.

The sixth beta of visionOS 26, build 23M5322b, remains limited to developers. While Apple has outlined some broad changes to the platform, specific tweaks in this beta have not yet been detailed.