Apple Releases Firmware Update 6F21 for Older AirPods Models

Apple has rolled out a new firmware update, version 6F21, for several of its older AirPods models. This update is now available for the original AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and the Lightning version of the AirPods Max headphones. The update replaces the previous firmware version 6A326. It was reported by MacRumors.

Apple has not disclosed details regarding the changes included in this firmware release, it could be bug fixes and minor improvements. Such updates are common for older devices for continued stability and performance enhancements.

Apple does not provide a manual method for updating AirPods firmware. Instead, firmware updates are installed automatically over the air. To receive the update, users should secure their AirPods, place them in the charging case, and connect them to an iOS device or Mac that is connected to Wi-Fi.