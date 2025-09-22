Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Developer Beta 1

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 26.1, just a week after the official launch of iOS 26 on September 15. This marks the first major update for the new system, carrying build version 23B5044l. Developers who register can download the beta now.

Refining the Liquid Glass Redesign

iOS 26 introduced the Liquid Glass interface, and Apple is using this update to smooth out the experience. Early testing points to refinements in scrolling animations, improved UI responsiveness, and fewer app crashes. Battery drain and stability issues reported by users on the initial release are also a priority in this build.

Third-party developers are beginning to adapt their apps to match Liquid Glass, so the update also ensures a more consistent look across the system. While no new headline features appear in 26.1, Apple is laying groundwork for upcoming additions, such as Digital Passport in Wallet, RCS upgrades, and a more personalized Siri.

Release and Availability

The developer beta went live on September 22, with a public beta expected in the coming days. Apple typically follows this schedule with a wider release in early October. You can install the update by heading to Settings > General > Software Update if you’re part of the developer program. Public beta users will need to register with the Apple Beta Software Program.

Known Issues in Testing

Like all betas, iOS 26.1 is not without problems. Early users have reported occasional freezes in the Contacts app, glitches in Messages, and continued heating concerns. Some banking apps also fail to work properly. While performance is improved in certain areas compared to older builds, beta testers should expect uneven battery life and minor UI bugs during daily use.

What Comes Next

Apple positions iOS 26.1 as a stabilizing update. It focuses on cleaning up early rough edges from the major release and preparing iPhones for features that will arrive later in the 26.x cycle. For now, this beta is about fine-tuning what’s already in place rather than introducing sweeping changes.