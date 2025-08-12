Apple Releases iPadOS 26 Beta 6 to Developers

Apple has released iPadOS 26 beta 6 to developers, marking a faster rollout pace as the software approaches its public launch next month. The shift comes after months of biweekly updates, with the schedule now moving to a weekly cadence in line with Apple’s usual pre-release pattern.

The latest build, 23A5318c, arrives just a week after beta 5. Historically, August betas have landed weekly, leading to release candidate (RC) versions in early September. Apple appears set to follow the same timeline this year, with iPadOS 26, iOS 26, and other updates expected to ship to all users shortly after the RC phase.

Focus on Stability and Refinement

While beta frequency is increasing, the changes are likely to be minimal. Apple typically uses this stage to target bug fixes, performance improvements, and final refinements rather than major new features. Some visual or UI adjustments may appear, but stability remains the priority before the September rollout.

Last week’s beta reintroduced notification summaries for news apps and made small adjustments to the Liquid Glass interface. Previous betas added improvements to Control Center, a new ringtone, and more responsive wallpapers.

Developer Access and Installation

Developers can download beta 6 through the Apple Developer Program or by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update and selecting iOS 26 Developer Beta from the Beta Updates section. Apple advises testing on devices dedicated to development and backing up data before installation.

For more details on the program, visit the Apple Beta Software Program or the Apple Developer Program.