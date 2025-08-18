Apple Releases iPadOS 26 Beta 7 for Developers

Apple has rolled out iPadOS 26 beta 7 to developers, just days after releasing two separate beta builds last week. The quick succession of updates suggests Apple is entering the final stretch of testing before the public release.

The new build, version 23A5326a, continues Apple’s recent focus on stability and performance. Developers testing iPadOS 26 report noticeable improvements in recent weeks, particularly with the redesigned windowing system. Early betas showed lag when resizing windows, but recent builds have smoothed out much of the stuttering.

Stability and Performance Ahead of Public Release

iPadOS 26 beta 7 is expected to be one of the last developer betas before launch. As Apple prepares for a wider rollout, updates are now geared toward bug fixes and refining performance rather than introducing new features. The goal appears to be ensuring the software is stable and reliable by the time it reaches general users.

Last week’s unusual release of two beta builds included an updated beta 6 that addressed issues before Apple shipped the public beta. While those changes were not feature-heavy, they highlighted the company’s priority on ironing out bugs quickly during this late stage of development.

What’s New in Recent Betas

In addition to performance refinements, earlier builds of iPadOS 26 reintroduced notification summaries for news apps and adjusted the look of Liquid Glass. Other changes included updates to Control Center, new ringtones, and responsive wallpapers. These updates show Apple’s effort to balance fresh features with system optimization.

According to Apple, developers can install iPadOS 26 beta 7 through the Settings app under General > Software Update by selecting iOS 26 Developer Beta in the Beta Updates menu. The release is available through the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com and the Apple Beta Software Program at beta.apple.com.