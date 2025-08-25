Apple Releases iPadOS 26 Beta 8 for Developers

Apple has rolled out iPadOS 26 beta 8 to developers, signaling that the testing cycle is nearing completion. This build is expected to be the last developer beta before Apple delivers the release candidate (RC) version in September.

Apple introduced the first iPadOS 26 beta in early June. With beta 8 now live, the update appears to be following the same timeline as last year. In 2024, Apple released iPadOS 18 beta 8 in late August and skipped directly to the RC version after its September keynote. If the company sticks to that pattern, this week’s release will serve as the most stable beta build before the public launch.

What’s New

The latest round focuses on bug fixes and performance stability rather than new features. Previous betas added refinements such as notification summaries for news apps, visual tweaks to Liquid Glass, adjustments to Control Center, new ringtones, and improvements to responsive wallpaper. Developers can install the new build via Settings > General > Software Update under the Beta Updates section.

Apple has paired this release with iOS 26 beta 8, both carrying build number 23A5330a. Developers are advised to back up their devices before testing, as these pre-release builds can still introduce unexpected issues.

According to Apple’s official developer documentation, the company encourages installations on devices dedicated to development and testing. More details are available on the Apple Beta Software Program and Apple Developer Program.

With iPadOS 26 beta 8, Apple is closing in on the public release, focusing on stability and ensuring developers can test their apps against the most refined version yet.