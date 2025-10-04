Apple releases new ‘Elevated’ series exclusively for Vision Pro

Apple added a fresh entry to its Apple Immersive lineup with a new Elevated short film built for the Apple Vision Pro. The six-minute episode, released on October 3, tours Maine’s coastline, lakes, and forests at peak foliage and arrives as a free watch inside the Apple TV app on Vision Pro.

Narrated by Academy Award winner Tim Robbins, the short sticks to Elevated’s aerial formula. You watch from above as the terrain shifts from rocky inlets to rivers and dense color-blocked woods. If you own a Vision Pro, you can open the Apple TV app and play it now.

What you actually get

Apple captures Immersive films in stereoscopic 3D at 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio, which suits Elevated’s slow, gliding camera moves. The short format keeps headset time comfortable and lets you drop in for a quick, high-impact watch rather than a long session. If you want a reference point, Elevated’s first episode took you over Hawai‘i. This one pivots to New England’s fall and delivers the same top-down, postcard pacing.

The release also signals Apple’s steady cadence for Immersive. Elevated launched in 2024 with Hawai‘i and Apple previewed a New England entry soon after. Today’s drop is that follow-through. It arrives alongside a broader slate of Apple Immersive pieces Apple has been seeding across travel, sports, music, and scripted shorts. If you have waited for quick, showcase-quality content to demo Vision Pro to someone, this is built for that moment.

If you want to watch tonight, put on the headset, open the Apple TV app, search for Elevated, and select the new Maine episode. You get the best result in a dark room with audio up. Then let the headset do the work while you ride the treetops.